HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Lottery is looking for the winner of a “$100,000 Mass Cash” ticket that was drawn last year and was purchased in Hyannis.

The unclaimed ticket for the February 3, 2019 drawing was purchased at AM-PM Convenience on Bearses Way.

The winning numbers from the draw were 09-22-23-26-30.

The last day to hand in the winning ticket and claim the prize is February 3, 2020.

For more information, go to masslottery.com.