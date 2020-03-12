State Monitoring Hundreds for Possible Symptoms of New Virus

BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Massachusetts said Wednesday that they are monitoring more than 445 people under self-quarantine for possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Public health officials say that’s up from the 249 who were in isolation last week.

Another 638 who had been in isolation have since completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine.

As of Wednesday, 95 people in Massachusetts had tested positive for the virus.

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan says the university’s five campuses will be switching to a virtual mode of instruction beginning Monday.