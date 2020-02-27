State Monitors Hundreds for Possible Symptoms of New Virus

BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Massachusetts said they have been monitoring more than 600 people under self-quarantine looking for possible symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday that 608 people in Massachusetts have been under self-quarantine in their homes.

Of those, 377 have already completed their monitoring and have been released without symptoms.

Another 231 are still being monitored and remain self-quarantined. There has been a single case of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

Bharel said the man, who had had traveled to Wuhan, China, continues to recover in self-quarantine.

Bharel said the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains low.