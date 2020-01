WEST BARNSTABLE – Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb will lead a discussion regarding the quality of local water at the Whelden Memorial Library Wednesday night in West Barnstable.

“State of the Waters” will specifically dive into the status of surface and drinking water, and what can be done to protect and restore its quality moving forward.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are advised to call 508-362-2262 in advance to register.