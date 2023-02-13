State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to stay safe as coyote mating season begins.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises that coyotes can be active at any time of the day or night, adding that people should be aware of how to protect themselves and others.

The mere presence of a coyote is not a risk itself, as attacks on humans are rare, but officials are still offering safety tips.

Coyotes can become very active and territorial during mating season, so the state advises that pets should be kept on a leash.

Any sources of food at home, such as trash or bird feeders, should be secured or outright removed. Coyotes should never be directly and intentionally fed by humans.

Coyotes are initially afraid of people by nature, but they can become increasingly comfortable and habitual. That translates to more aggressive behavior towards humans, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

To combat this, the state advises people to act aggressively when first encounter a coyote: they recommend chasing them out of yards, spraying them with a hose, throwing small objects at them, and making loud noises to scare them off.

If coyotes are not running off when being harassed, state environmental officials should be contacted. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife adds that local law enforcement agencies should be called if there is an immediate threat.

For more details, visit the The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife’s website by clicking here.