State Official Calls for Investigation into High Gas Prices

March 10, 2022

AG Maura Healey

BOSTON (AP) — The Secretary of State has called for an investigation into the sudden surge of gasoline and heating oil prices across the state that have occurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to make sure retailers and wholesalers are not gouging the public.

Secretary William Galvin has asked Attorney General Maura Healey’s office to investigate whether state consumer protection laws are being violated.

Healey’s office in a statement says it has received several complaints about possible price gouging and is monitoring the situation.

The head of a gas station industry trade group denied that there was price gouging going on.

The Associated Press

