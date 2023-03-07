State Officials Issues Fish Consumption Advisory Due to PFAS

PLYMOUTH – As Massachusetts lawmakers consider a bill that would phase out PFAS chemicals in consumer products, state health officials are issuing a fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish caught at some state parks.
The advisory includes 13 water bodies, including Fearing Pond in Plymouth.
The chemical has been associated with multiple negative health outcomes, including affecting fetal development and potentially increasing risk for developing cancer.
The full list of impacted water bodies is as follows:
- Ashland Reservoir in Ashland
- Chicopee Reservoir in Chicopee
- Lake Cochituate in Natick
- Dennison Lake in Winchendon
- Dunn Pond in Gardner
- Fearing Pond in Plymouth
- Houghtons Pond in Milton
- Pearce Lake in Saugus
- Pequot Pond in Westfield
- Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
- Walden Pond in Concord
- Wallum Lake in Douglas
- Watsons Pond in Taunton