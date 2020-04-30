State Officials Urge Caution During Turkey Season

BOSTON – State health officials are reminding the public to continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures throughout turkey hunting season.

“While hunting is a safe, healthy, and highly regulated activity in Massachusetts, we want to remind hunter, bikers, and others to practice social distancing and common-sense outdoor safety when visiting open spaces.” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

Turkey Hunters are reminded of the following precautions:

-Know when and where hunting is allowed.

-Always treat your firearm as if it is loaded.

-Keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction, keep safety on, and finger off of trigger.

-Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it, before you shoot.

-Be safe, be seen. Avoid wearing red, white, blue or black clothing. These colors are associated with male turkeys.

-Be respectful to other outdoor users.

Non-Hunters are reminded to take these outdoor precautions during turkey season:

-Know when and where hunting is allowed.

-Be safe, be seen. A brightly colored hat or vest will help you stay visible.

-Keep pets leashed and visible.

-Stay on marked trails.

-Make your presence known.

-Be respectful and courteous.

“We want people to know that hunting is a safe activity and that everyone should feel comfortable using the woods any time of year,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon.

The hunting season runs from Monday to Saturday 30 minutes before sunrise to 12 p.m. till May 23rd. There is no hunting on Sundays.