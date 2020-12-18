State Pandemic EBT Approved Through 2020-2021 School Year

HYANNIS – The state has received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families for the remainder of the school year.

The program covers the cost of missed school meals for more than 500,000 students in remote or hybrid learning environments, said the Baker-Polito Administration.

Eligible households will receive their next round of P-EBT benefits by the end of the month.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated food insecurity, especially for children who receive nutrition support in school settings. This remains a significant challenge for many families throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services and COVID-19 Command Center Director Marylou Sudders in a statement.

Massachusetts will be the first state in the nation to gain approval to issue the benefits for the remainder 2020-2021 school year.

“Massachusetts continues to maximize every opportunity to tackle food insecurity across the state. The rapid approval of our plan to issue P-EBT through the end of the school year provides relief to hundreds of thousands of families across the state for many months as we continue to navigate this public health crisis.”

The P-EBT program was established as an option for states through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and administered jointly by the Department of Transitional Assistance, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as local districts.

Families will receive varying amounts of benefits monthly for the remainder of the school year, based on federal guidelines.

Families with children in remote learning will receive $117 a month per child, while those with children in a hybrid learning environment will receive $58 a month per child.