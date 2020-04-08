You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Police Academy to Close, Offer Accelerated Online Training

State Police Academy to Close, Offer Accelerated Online Training

April 8, 2020

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and will provide accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say the academy’s current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers “in the very near future.”.

No trainees or academy staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

State police say the outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel as troopers help support local police and protect testing sites.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 