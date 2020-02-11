You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Police Investigating Fatal Wareham Crash

February 11, 2020

WAREHAM – State Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in Wareham.

The rollover crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Route 495 northbound at mile marker 0.2.

Ajani Mitchell, 19, of Brockton, was found trapped inside a Nissan Rogue and was pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway on the left side and rolled over into the woods.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

There were no other passengers or vehicles involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Bourne Barracks along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

Wareham Fire, Police and EMS and Mass DOT assisted at the scene. 

