State Provides Funding For Additional Winter Shelter Beds

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities has awarded about $10 million in supplemental grants to open or expand shelter bed capacity in anticipation of increased needs this winter.

Duffy Health Center in Hyannis will receive over $167,000 to add ten new beds.

Duffy CEO Heidi Nelson says their winter program has to regularly turn away up to 30 people because the rapid growth of the unsheltered population outpaces their funding. Nelson says the additional dollars will make a huge difference.