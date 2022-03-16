Cape Cod E-Bike Program Gets State Funding

YARMOUTH – Nearly $500,000 in state funding will be provided to boost a new electric bike rebate program from the Cape Light Compact.

Governor Charlie Baker said the money is part of $5 million in total funding meant to boost equitable transportation projects in Massachusetts that aim to reduce greenhouse gases and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Cape Light Compact will provide point-of-sale rebates on e-bike purchases at shops across Cape Cod and on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization specifically is looking to boost transportation access for low-income residents across the area.

To learn more, visit Cape Light Compact’s website by clicking here.