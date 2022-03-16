You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod E-Bike Program Gets State Funding

Cape Cod E-Bike Program Gets State Funding

March 16, 2022

YARMOUTH – Nearly $500,000 in state funding will be provided to boost a new electric bike rebate program from the Cape Light Compact.

Governor Charlie Baker said the money is part of $5 million in total funding meant to boost equitable transportation projects in Massachusetts that aim to reduce greenhouse gases and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Cape Light Compact will provide point-of-sale rebates on e-bike purchases at shops across Cape Cod and on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization specifically is looking to boost transportation access for low-income residents across the area.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


