State Receiving $60 Million for COVID-19 Child Care Costs

August 29, 2022

Massachusetts state seal.

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care will receive roughly $60 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for measures it took during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep child care programs running.

The public assistance grant will be used to cover the department’s expenses for purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to child care providers at no cost.

FEMA officials noted that emergency child care programs were able to stay open during 2021 because they had those necessary supplies.

Families of emergency responders, medical professionals, and essential workers were given priority access to those programs.

FEMA has awarded over $1.2 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts for costs related to the pandemic.  

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

