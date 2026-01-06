State records drop in fatal home fires after 2024 surge

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – State officials have announced a sharp decline in fire-related deaths in Massachusetts over the past year.

During the course of 2025, Massachusetts recorded 44 fire deaths in 30 separate fires, a drop from the seven-year high of 50 recorded in 2024 and on par with the five-year average from 2020-2024.

Of that number, 40 deaths were caused by residential home fires.

While the drop is cause for gratitude, all home fires are tragic. Of the documented fatalities in home fires, 21 involved or may have involved the improper use or disposal of smoking materials, while the lack of working smoke alarms was a factor in thirty of the deaths.

“Sadly, the places we should feel safest – our homes – are the places where most people lose their lives to fire,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Changes to building construction allow fires to grow and spread faster. Synthetic furnishings create deadly smoke and toxic gases as they burn.”

“The US Fire Administration,” he said, “estimates that we have less time to escape a fire at home than ever before, so it’s vital to have working smoke alarms to alert us to the danger before it’s too late.”

Fire experts say most fatal home fires take place during the winter months, a reminder to stay cautious while keeping warm.