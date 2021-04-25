State Releases $30 Million in Grants to Struggling Businesses

HYANNIS – The state has awarded over $30 million in grants to over 600 businesses across the state.

This round of funding is the most recent given by the grant program of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.

One hundred of the businesses chosen to receive funding for this round of grants have not received any aid so far.

Grants are distributed based on a number of factors, such as their economic sector and how hard the demographic of ownership has been affected by the virus.

Over 15,000 businesses have received funding from the state so far, bringing the total amount spent in direct support for businesses to almost $700 million.

The programs are a result of a push by the state to spur economic recovery after the plunge taken last year by several businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Several travel and tourism organizations across the state, including many on Cape Cod, received grants earlier this week in an effort to abate some of the damage done to the industry by a lack of travel last year.

