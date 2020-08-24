State Releases First COVID-19 Update of the Week

BOSTON-The latest update on coronavirus cases and fatalities across the state has been released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

It is important to note that the numbers in the latest update are those reported between 5 p.m. on Friday through 8 a.m. on Monday.

In Monday’s report, 571 new cases of the virus were reported across the state, including two in Barnstable County and another in Nantucket County. The DPH also reported 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19; the Cape and Islands did not see any additional fatalities.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at around 0.26%, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are both not treating any individuals for the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.