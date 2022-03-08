State Releases New Specialty License Plate Promoting Striped Bass Conservation

HYANNIS – State officials recently announced that a new specialty license plate promoting striped bass conservation is now available for all registered motorists through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The artwork on the plate was designed by Cape Cod artist Janet Biondi and illustrates a striped-bass hunting alewives, a frequent prey for the game fish.

“Striped bass is the premier game fish in Massachusetts marine waters and an important component of our commercial industry,” said Kathleen Theoharides, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

”The purchase of these specialty license plates will enhance efforts to conserve and restore striped bass, river herring, and other marine fisheries that are vital to the commonwealth’s coastal ecology, economy, and culture,” she said.

A review panel comprised of experts in conservation, academia, fishery management, and recreational and commercial fisherman will oversee the management of funds raised by the plate.

Funds will be steered to support grants and programs promoting striped bass conservation such as population studies, angler education, and habitat improvements aiding the passage of diadromous fish such as eels and herring in coastal waterways to increase feeding opportunities for striped bass.

The specialty plate will cost $40 every two years, in addition to the cost of a regular plate.

The plate is the fourth of its kind in Massachusetts, with previous entries including the right whale plate, the brook trout plate, and the Blackstone Valley plate.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter