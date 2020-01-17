Crocker Backs “Nicky’s Law”

HYANNIS – Centerville State Representative Will Crocker has put his support behind a bill commonly known as “Nicky’s Law.”

Named after a non-verbal person who was assaulted at a day program for those with disabilities, the law would establish a statewide registry that would include the names of care providers who have abused disabled individuals.

The proposition passed through the House of Representatives in a unanimous vote.

The Republican representative praised the result of the vote and said people with disabilities will “have the law behind them.”

The House will now work with the Senate to work out differences between the two bills passed in each branch.