WATCH: State Rep. Mathew Muratore Talks Campaign for State Senator

Two experienced lawmakers for the region will face off this November for the state senate seat being vacated by Susan Moran.

First Plymouth District State Rep. Mathew Muratore says he wants to bring more fiscal responsibility to the role as well as a stronger stance on immigration amid a significant increase in migrants in the state.

Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Rep. Dylan Fernandes says that he has a proven track record of successful bills, and is the pro-choice option, looking to make abortion services more available in the Cape and Islands region.