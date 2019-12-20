State Report Indicates Strong 2018 for Cape Cod Tourism

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross is pleased with the latest tourism numbers recently released by the state for 2018.

A report from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism revealed that direct spending by domestic and international travelers in Barnstable County, or on Cape Cod, in 2018 was $1.3 billion.

Travelers are defined as someone who travels more than 50 miles or stays at least one night.

That total was an increase of 5.37 percent from 2017.

The report, which details the economic impacts of travel and tourism spending in the region, also indicates that tourism generated more than $58 million in state taxes and over $75 million in local taxes.

The office also reports that over 10,000 jobs with a payroll of $357 million would not exist if not for the tourism industry on the Cape.

“Needless to say, this industry is a significant revenue generator for the state and our 15 towns,” Northcross said in a post at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce website.

The report also shows a 2.38 percent increase in room occupancy taxes generated and an 11.94 percent increase in meals taxes collected.