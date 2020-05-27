State Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death, 6 More Cases on Cape

BOSTON-One additional person within Barnstable County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), while six more positive cases have been confirmed.

As of Wednesday’s report, Cape Cod has had 1,286 positive coronavirus cases and 111 COVID-19-related deaths.

The islands had no additional deaths or confirmed cases announced today.

6,547 people across Massachusetts have now died due to the novel coronavirus.

Testing capacity and the positive test rate in the state both continue to move in the right direction, according to the DPH. The seven day weighted average rate of positive tests since April 15 is down 71%, while the three day average of coronavirus fatalities in that same time frame has decreased 65%.

The statewide hospitalization rate remained at roughly 2.2% on Wednesday, and the state reported that the number of people being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital has gone down to 14.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.