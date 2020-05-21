You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports 1 More Coronavirus Death, 5 Cases on Cape

May 21, 2020

BOSTON-In a report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), an additional death due to COVID-19 and five more positive virus cases within Barnstable County have been confirmed.

A total of 99 people on the Cape have died due to the novel coronavirus to date, while 1,202 positive cases have been identified within Barnstable County.

One new case within Nantucket County was also included in the DPH’s latest update, but no additional fatalities on the Islands were reported.

COVID-19 deaths across the state are up to 6,148.

The DPH reported that the state is continuing to see good trends in terms of positive test rates and testing capacity. The seven day weighted average rate of positive tests has declined 67% as of April 15, and the three day average of coronavirus deaths within Massachusetts is down 47% in that same period.

The statewide hospitalization rate is at just over 2.5%, according to the DPH, which has also trended in the right direction in recent days. The total number of positive cases at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital, though, rose to 30 on Thursday.

