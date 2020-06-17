State Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3 Cases on Cape

BOSTON-Two more people on Cape Cod have died due to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). Three additional cases of the virus were also reported within Barnstable County.

To date, a total of 133 people on Cape Cod have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, while 1,497 cases have been reported on the Cape.

Dukes County saw another reported case on Wednesday as well, bringing the total number of cases reported there to 44. No additional deaths were reported on the Islands by the state on Wednesday

The DPH’s report shows that statewide weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 92% since April 15. In that same time frame, there has been an 82% decrease in the statewide three day average of coronavirus fatalities.

The total statewide hospitalization number have fallen just below 1,000–to 998–as the hospitalization rate in Massachusetts has gone down to roughly 0.9%. A total of 13 people are being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.