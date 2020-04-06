State Reports 29 More COVID-19 Deaths

BOSTON-An additional 29 COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Monday afternoon. To date, 260 people in the state have passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

The deaths reported by the DPH Monday include one within Barnstable County, a male in their 90s, and another from the islands, a male in their 80s. They both had preexisting conditions, and were both hospitalized.

The state did not specify if the death within Dukes and Nantucket counties was the same as the death recently confirmed by Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Provincetown-based radio station WOMR also announced that DJ John Perrone passed away due to COVID-19.

Ages of newly confirmed victims range from their 50s to their 90s. The status of preexisting conditions for all victims were either confirmed by the state or unknown. Three victims were confirmed to had not been hospitalized, according to the state.

The DPH has reported that 76,429 people have been tested for COVID-19 within the state, and 13,837 have been confirmed to have positive cases. 1,337 new cases were announced in Monday’s report alone.

According to the state, there are 383 confirmed cases in Barnstable County, along with eight in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.