State Reports 4,600 New COVID-19 Cases, a One-Day Record

December 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the state reported that the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by more than 4,600.

That’s a one-day record for Massachusetts.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 46.

The increase comes as public health officials plan to open another facility to house residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need a safe space to recover.

The state maintained a facility in Everett through the summer.

Another site was opened in Taunton last week and a third will open next week in Pittsfield.

Associated Press

