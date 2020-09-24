You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports 524 New Cases of COVID-19 and 17 New Fatalities

State Reports 524 New Cases of COVID-19 and 17 New Fatalities

September 24, 2020

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 524 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, which is up from Tuesday’s numbers.

Health officials also confirmed 17 new deaths from the virus in the Commonwealth, which is up from numbers the day before. 

Barnstable County has eight new cases and one new fatality and Martha’s Vineyard has one new case. 

There are four people being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital and one at Falmouth Hospital. 

In total, there have been more than 126,000 COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and over 9,100 deaths. 

A total of 2.1 million individuals in the state have been tested for the virus, with 3.5 million total tests administered. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 