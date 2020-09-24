State Reports 524 New Cases of COVID-19 and 17 New Fatalities

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 524 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, which is up from Tuesday’s numbers.

Health officials also confirmed 17 new deaths from the virus in the Commonwealth, which is up from numbers the day before.

Barnstable County has eight new cases and one new fatality and Martha’s Vineyard has one new case.

There are four people being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital and one at Falmouth Hospital.

In total, there have been more than 126,000 COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and over 9,100 deaths.

A total of 2.1 million individuals in the state have been tested for the virus, with 3.5 million total tests administered.