State Reports 86 New COVID-19 Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 86 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday afternoon. 4,090 people in the state have now passed away due to COVID-19, including 47 within Cape Cod in addition to one more on the Islands.

No additional deaths within Barnstable County, Dukes County, or Nantucket County were reported by the DPH on Monday.

324,268 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted by the state, and 69,087 positive cases have been confirmed. Exactly 1,000 new cases were reported on Monday alone.

There are currently 908 intensive care cases in Massachusetts, according to the DPH.

961 positive cases have been identified within Barnstable County, along with 21 within Dukes County and 11 in Nantucket County.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.