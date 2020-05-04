You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports 86 New COVID-19 Deaths

State Reports 86 New COVID-19 Deaths

May 4, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 86 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday afternoon. 4,090 people in the state have now passed away due to COVID-19, including 47 within Cape Cod in addition to one more on the Islands.

No additional deaths within Barnstable County, Dukes County, or Nantucket County were reported by the DPH on Monday.

324,268 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted by the state, and 69,087 positive cases have been confirmed. Exactly 1,000 new cases were reported on Monday alone.

There are currently 908 intensive care cases in Massachusetts, according to the DPH.

961 positive cases have been identified within Barnstable County, along with 21 within Dukes County and 11 in Nantucket County.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 