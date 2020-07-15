You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

July 15, 2020

BOSTON-No additional coronavirus fatalities were reported on Cape Cod and the Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday.

Barnstable County had seven more cases reported along with two within Nantucket County, bringing to total amount of COVID-19 cases reported in each area to 1,593 and 25 respectively.

Since April 15, the decline in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests has remained at 94%, while the three day average of coronavirus deaths since that same date has dropped 93%.

According to the DPH, four people in total are being treated at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital for COVID-19. The statewide hospitalization is at around 0.52%.

