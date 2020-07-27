You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

State Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

July 27, 2020

BOSTON-No additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus were reported on Cape Cod and the Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

Barnstable County saw five new cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total thus far on the Cape to 1,698 cases. No additional virus cases were reported within Dukes County and Nantucket County.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests has dropped 93% since April 15. In that same time, the three day average of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts has gone down 91%.

The statewide hospitalization rate is now at 0.3%, as no Massachusetts hospitals are utilizing surge capacity. According to the DPH, no people are currently hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

