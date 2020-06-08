State Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

BOSTON-No additional fatalities on Cape Cod and the Islands attributed to COVID-19 were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

Two additional positive cases were reported within Barnstable County, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases reported on the Cape to 1,458. No other positive cases were reported Monday within Dukes County or Nantucket County.

The statewide coronavirus fatality total within Massachusetts is now at 7,353.

The DPH is continuing to report optimistic trends in the statewide positive testing rate, testing capacity, and the number of patients being treated with the virus within hospitals. The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests remained at 83% since April 15, but the three day average of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts went down to 78% since that same date.

The statewide hospitalization rate is now just under 1.4%, and the number of people being treated for COVID-19 at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital is now at 11.

