State Reports No Cape and Islands COVID-19 Deaths Again

BOSTON-For the third time in four days, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported no additional COVID-19-related fatalities on Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday.

Seven additional cases were reported within Barnstable County, bringing the total amount of positive coronavirus cases reported on the Cape to 1,474. No other cases were reports within Dukes County or Nantucket County in the state’s latest report.

To date, 7,492 people have died from the virus statewide.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests in Massachusetts is down 87% since April 15, while there has been a 76% decrease in the three day average of COVID-19 deaths statewide.

The statewide hospitalization rate is down to about 1.2%. According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are treating four people each for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.