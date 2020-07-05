State Representative Secures Funds For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON – Last week State Representative Dylan Fernandes secured $300,000 in funds for COVID-19 testing for Cape Cod. The funding comes from a supplemental budget passed by the House of Representatives aimed at reimbursing communities hardly hit by the pandemic.

“Increased testing gives us critical data to slow the spread of the virus and keep our community safe,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes introduced an amendment to improve COVID-19 testing in Barnstable County and successfully advocate for its inclusion.