State restores funding for Healthy Incentives Program, helping households access fruits & vegetables from local farms

BOSTON – State officials have announced the restoration of funding for the Healthy Incentives Program, or HIP, which helps households receiving SNAP benefits access fruits and vegetables from participating local farms while supporting the states agriculture economy.

The program helps low-income households acquire local produce by adding state funds to eligible EBT card purchases.

Specifically, the move restores the program’s tiered benefit structure, which provides $40 each month for households of one or two people, $60 a month for those of three to five individuals, and $80 per month for those of six or more.

Earlier this year, funding constraints had led to a temporary reduction in program benefits, now reinforced by the passage of a $7.5 million funding bill.

“The timing of this funding is vital for our farmers and communities,” said Ashley Randle, Commissioner of the Department of Agricultural Resources. “HIP has been a game changer, helping to bridge the gap between Massachusetts families and local farmers.”

“By creating this tiered structure,” she said, “we’re making it easier for families to access fresh, nutritious food while ensuring that our farmers have a strong market for their produce. This initiative will not only increase food security but also strengthen our local agricultural economy.”

Last month, the state established the Statewide Task Force to Prevent Hunger, a public-private partnership to help navigate the potential reductions of federal funding for food programs and develop long–term strategies for food insecurity in the state.

The restored benefits will go into effect on the first of September.