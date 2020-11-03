State Officials Take Election Safety Steps

HYANNIS – Massachusetts public safety officials have outlined preparations that they made to ensure that the Commonwealth will maintain public safety following the election.

According to state officials, Gov. Charlie Baker, law enforcement and other agencies are collaborating to ensure that personnel are available to protect the public and rights of all residents in the event of large-scale gatherings following the election.

Baker signed an order that will make up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available if their assistance is requested by local officials to maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large-scale events.

“The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure public safety personnel can be responsive to situations such as large scale demonstrations,” said Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco in a statement.

“There is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts. Just as the Administration does for all major events, we have made additional resources available should local leaders request them.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said that State Police will operate with increased staffing levels on and following Election Day.

State Police will ensure safety on state roadways and property as well as assist local police departments that request assistance.