State Scaling Back COVID-19 Reporting

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that it will scale back its COVID-19 data reporting through its online dashboard, among other changes to data collecting.

Instead of five days per week, the update on the latest COVID figures will be provided weekly.

The change takes effect the week of July 11.

“As the pandemic has continued to evolve, so too has our data needs,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown.

“The changes taking effect next week are part of our ongoing efforts to adapt to the pandemic and focus on the metrics most useful at a given time. The updated reporting reflects the current status of COVID-19 and its impact.”

Officials said that the update reflects the changing nature of the pandemic given the wide availability of mitigation tools such as vaccination and therapies.

The raw data collected will remain available, including for municipalities.