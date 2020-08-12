You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Sees 229 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported

State Sees 229 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported

August 12, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Wednesday that 229 more COVID-19 cases have been discovered, and that 18 additional people have died due to the virus.

As a whole, the state is reporting encouraging trends in the positive testing rate across the state and testing capacity, along with the state’s tracing capabilities and number of people hospitalized for the virus.

In addition to the latter positive trend, the DPH has also reported that there remains zero COVID-19 hospitalizations at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

