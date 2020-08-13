State Sees Slight Increases in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state saw a total of 319 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, along with 21 newly reported fatalities confirmed across the state.

Both figures are bumps up from Wednesday’s numbers, as there were 229 new cases and 18 deaths in that report.

Despite the uptick in cases and deaths, the DPH is continuing to report optimistic trends overall when it comes to the statewide positive test rate, testing capacity, number of people hospitalized for the virus, and contract tracing capabilities.

Locally, the DPH reported that both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to see no individuals hospitalized for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate stands at roughly 0.35%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.