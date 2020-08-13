You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Sees Slight Increases in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

State Sees Slight Increases in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

August 13, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state saw a total of 319 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, along with 21 newly reported fatalities confirmed across the state.

Both figures are bumps up from Wednesday’s numbers, as there were 229 new cases and 18 deaths in that report.

Despite the uptick in cases and deaths, the DPH is continuing to report optimistic trends overall when it comes to the statewide positive test rate, testing capacity, number of people hospitalized for the virus, and contract tracing capabilities.

Locally, the DPH reported that both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to see no individuals hospitalized for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate stands at roughly 0.35%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 