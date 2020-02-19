State Senate Candidate Offers Reward for Plymouth Rock Vandal

BOURNE – A candidate for the open Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat is offering a reward for anyone who helps find the Plymouth Rock vandals.

Officials found Plymouth Rock, the Monument to the Forefathers, and other structures covered in red graffiti Monday.

Jay McMahon is offering $500 to anyone who provides information leading to the capture and prosecution of individuals responsible for the graffiti.

“This is an important time for Plymouth with the 400 year celebration of the landing of the Pilgrims,” McMahon said. “I am deeply distrurbed that these people would vandalize our sacred important historical landmarks.”

McMahon, a Bourne attorney, said the landmarks attract visitors from all over the world and are important to the local economy.

A primary election will be held March 3 for the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo in November.

McMahon faces Jesse Brown on the republican side. Rebecca Coletta, John Mahoney Jr., Thomas Moakley, Susan Moran and Stephen Michael Palmer are democrats running for the seat.