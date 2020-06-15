State Senate Passes Bill Funding Roads and Bridges

HYANNIS – The State Senate has voted unanimously to approve a bill authorizing $300 million in funding for repair and improvement of roads and bridges throughout the state.

The funds are $100 million more than last year’s authorization.

“Well-maintained roads and bridges are foundational to economic development and attracting visitors to our communities,” said State Senator Susan Moran, a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation, in a statement.

“Here in Plymouth and Barnstable District, we know that millions of residents and visitors rely on our roads and bridges to commute to jobs and appointments, as well as to access the unique opportunities that only our communities offer.”

According to Moran, the repair to local roads and bridges will allow safe and convenient access to towns and cities which will support the tourism economy year-round.

“Prior to this pandemic, our transportation system was in desperate need of investment, modernization and reform,” said State Senator Joseph Boncore, co-chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, in a statement.

“Now, the global pandemic and the cause for civil rights have only underscored the need to improve transportation.”