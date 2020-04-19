State Senator Julian Cyr Endorses Susan Moran For State Senate

TRURO – State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) has announced his endorsement of Susan Moran for State Senator. Moran is running for the Plymouth Barnstable District.

“Susan Moran will be a phenomenal partner in the Massachusetts State Senate,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. “She has already tackled big issues facing our region, among them solutions for water quality, economic development, housing, transportation, and climate change.

Cyr also cited Moran’s skills of consensus building and problem solving as assets in combating the Coronavirus.

“I am honored to receive Senator Cyr’s endorsement, he has been a remarkable advocate for Cape Cod and The Islands, and has demonstrated leadership that has made a real difference in people’s lives.

Moran currently serves on the Falmouth Board of Selectmen and is Falmouth’s Delegate to the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates

The seat was previously held by Vinny deMacedo, who departed the senate in November 2019.

The special election to fill the seat is May 19th.