Senator Moran Announces Grants For Local Non-Profits

January 18, 2021

BOSTON – A new round of economic development grants through the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Housing and Economic development have been announced by Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran. 

Three Cape Cod organizations were included in the funding.

The Falmouth Historical Society will receive $40,000 for their work preserving historical sites, building, and land in the town.

Falmouth Community Television will receive $27,000 for their work providing local programming for the community.

Cape Cod Chorale will receive $9,000 for their work providing local year round programming.

“Non-profits in the cultural sector have suffered tremendously during COVID. The importance of the cultural sector to the south shore and the upper cape cannot be understated,” said Moran.

