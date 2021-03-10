You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Sets Elementary and Middle School Reopening Dates

March 10, 2021

BOSTON (AP)-All public elementary schools in Massachusetts will be required to open for full-time, in-person learning by April 5, while middle schools will be required to do so on April 28 under a state plan.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s plan announced Tuesday did not set a reopening date for high schools, but the department said districts would be given two weeks’ notice.

The announcement comes days after state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was given the authority to determine when hybrid and remote learning models will no longer count toward student learning hours.

From The Associated Press

