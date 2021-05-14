State Teachers Union Calls for Full Fall Reopening

BOSTON – The American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts has called for a full reopening of the state’s schools this fall.

In a statement, President Beth Kontos said on behalf of the 23,000 member union that there’s “a clear pathway” to a full reopening of Massachusetts schools come September, as coronavirus vaccination progress in the state continues and following the federal approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 to 15.

However, AFT Massachusetts added that for there to be a full reopening, improvements have to be made and trust within communities hit hard by the pandemic has to be improved.

They called for upgrades to ventilation systems within schools, rapid testing resources, accessible virus vaccinations, and increased tutoring and counseling support in order to make families more comfortable with sending their kids back to in-person learning on a full-time basis.

The union said that the one-time federal pandemic relief funding coming to Massachusetts creates a “once-in-a-generation chance” to address economic and racial issues seen within the state’s schools, ensuring that parents and guardians can have confidence in full-time classes this fall.