State to Announce $1M YMCA Cape Cod Grant

HYANNIS – A $1 million state grant to the YMCA Cape Cod will be announced Thursday morning in Hyannis.

The $1 million in grant funding will be used for a new child care program in Hyannis. The new program will open in the Hyannis Village Marketplace next fall.

The YMCA grant is part of $6 million in 2019 Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund Facilities Improvement grant awards.

The funding is through the Department of Early Education and Care, and the Children’s Investment Fund, an affiliate of the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation.

The grants help support positive outcomes for the enrolled children by providing high quality child care environments and settings that support their learning and development.

The announcement will be made by Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro), State Representatives Will Croker (R-Centerville), David Vieira (R-Falmouth), and Tim Whelan (R-Brewster), and YMCA Cape Cod President and CEO Stacie Peugh.

The announcement will be made at the Hyannis Village Marketplace on Stevens Street at 11 a.m.