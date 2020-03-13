State to Implement Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Baker-Polito Administration are working closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which would provide assistance to eligible businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The first step in this process is to meet a minimum threshold of affected businesses within Massachusetts.

To do this, affected small businesses and non-profits should download, complete, and submit this SBA EIDL Worksheet and Instructions to expedite activation of the EIDL program.

Completed forms may be submitted by email to Disaster.Recovery@mass.gov or by fax to (508) 820-1401.

If submitting by fax, please include an email address.

Please note, this initial survey form is not a SBA loan application.

When the EIDL program is activated, businesses will be contacted to apply directly to the SBA and this website will be updated with application details.

For questions, please contact Disaster.Recovery@mass.gov .