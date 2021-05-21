You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Unemployment Work Search Requirement to Return

Unemployment Work Search Requirement to Return

May 21, 2021

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced that the work search requirement will be reinstated for Unemployment Insurance claimants beginning the week of June 15, the day the Commonwealth’s COVID pandemic state of emergency officially ends.  

Baker said that the requirement applies to both Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claimants as well as those on Extended Benefits (EB).

The requirement was temporarily suspended in March 2020 to follow with federal guidance. 

Beginning June 13, claimants must be able to attest each week that they have made at least three work-search activities and provide proof of such to the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) if requested.

Valid work-search activities include completing job applications with employers who reasonably may be expected to have an opening, registering for work and reemployment services with a Mass Hire Career Center, or other job hunting activities such as reviewing listings in newspapers or on the internet. 

Regular UI claimants will not be able to cite COVID-related reasons to waive work search requirements and must accept suitable employment, if offered, according to the state.

The state urged current claimants to utilize resources like the MassHire Career Centers and MassHire JobQuest to find employment opportunities. 

According to Baker, most claimants will be able to continue to receive partial or reduced UI benefits even as they return to work, including the full amount of the COVID-related $300 weekly stipend from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. 

