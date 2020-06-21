State Unemployment Rate at 16.3 Percent; More than 58,000 Jobs Added in May

BOSTON – The May total unemployment rate in Massachusetts is up one-tenth of a percentage point at 16.3 percent, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary job estimates indicate that Massachusetts added more than 58,000 jobs last month.

It follows May’s revised loss of over 646,000 jobs.

Over the month, the private sector added 65,700 jobs as gains occurred in construction, leisure and hospitality, education and health services, professional, scientific, and business services, trade, transportation, and utilities.

From May 2019 to May 2020, BLS estimates Massachusetts lost 605,000 jobs.

Losses occurred in each of the private sectors, with the largest percentage losses in leisure and hospitality, other services, construction, and trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

The May unemployment rate was three percentage points above the national rate of 13.3 percent reported by the BLS.

The labor force increased by 123,200 from 3,406,900 in April, as 100,000 more residents were employed and 23,200 more residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 13.4 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – increased to 62.4 percent.

Compared to May 2019, the labor force participation rate is down by 5.1 percentage points.

The May estimates show that more than 2.9 million Massachusetts residents were employed and over 576,000 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3.5 million.