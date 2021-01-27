Massachusetts Jobless Rate Remains Higher Than National Average

HYANNIS – The latest report from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development show that Massachusetts continues to lag the nation in job recovery.

In the span of a year, the state lost over 300,000 jobs.

Last month about 600 jobs were lost, with the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate exceeding the national average by .7 percentage points.

Some industries fared better than others, with financial activities losing the least amount of jobs over the past year, and actually gaining jobs last month.

The hospitality industry suffered the most over the past year, with the industry losing 40% of its jobs.

Several industries including manufacturing and construction gained more jobs than they lost last month.

More information can be found on the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter