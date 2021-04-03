State Updates Medical Conditions for COVID Vaccine Eligibility

HYANNIS – The state has reminded residents that those who are 55 years of age or older and those with one certain medical condition will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, April 5.

The state’s list of certain medical conditions eligible has also been updated to match the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s, increasing the number of people who will become eligible on Monday.

Eligible medical conditions includes the following, according to the state:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

The state is building a tool for those who have already pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment and would like to update their information to reflect the new medical conditions.

The full vaccination timeline can be found on the state’s website.