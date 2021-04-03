State Updates Medical Conditions for COVID Vaccine Eligibility

HYANNIS – The state has reminded residents that those who are 55 years of age or older and those with one certain medical condition will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, April 5.
The state’s list of certain medical conditions eligible has also been updated to match the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s, increasing the number of people who will become eligible on Monday.
Eligible medical conditions includes the following, according to the state:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
- Substance use disorders
The state is building a tool for those who have already pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment and would like to update their information to reflect the new medical conditions.
The full vaccination timeline can be found on the state’s website.